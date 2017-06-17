Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Tevor Williams started and got a no-decision, giving up three runs -- all in the first -- on four hits over five innings, with three strikeouts and two walks before being lifted for a pinch-hitter. The first eight Cubs batters reached but Williams then retired 12 in a row before leaving for a pinch-hitter in the fifth after throwing 76 pitches. "I thought he got into a nice routine again," manager Clint Hurdle said, adding that it wasn't easy to lift Williams for pinch-hitter John Jaso. "Started getting in a rhythm, aggressive. Two-seamer played. The slider. The mix was really good for innings two through five for him."

RHP Juan Nicasio (1-3), one of the pitchers who has moved into the closer's role, took the loss. He pitched to four batters in the ninth, giving up four runs on three hits without getting an out.

LHP Tony Watson came in during Chicago's game-turning rally in the ninth inning. He allowed two runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning. It might have seemed a curious move given that Watson was recently removed as Pittsburgh's closer, but manager Clint Hurdle didn't want to throw a less experienced reliever into that spot. "It would have been (Edgar) Santana or (Jhan) Marinez right there," Hurdle said. "Tony's seen these guys. He's pitched a lot of leverage situations. That wasn't the plan going in, either. We got to the point where we tried to do the best we could with where we were, and we couldn't get out of it."

1B Josh Bell was 2-for-4 with a homer and a triple, driving in three of Pittsburgh's five runs and scoring another. He wasn't sure his leadoff homer to left-center in the fifth was gone. "No, definitely not," Bell said. "I knew I squared it up good, but I didn't know it was going to carry like that. I've short-hopped that fence three or four times now, so it was cool to finally clear it." Conversely, he thought his two-run triple in the sixth might have been gone. "I was just stoked that I got the ball up in the air," he said. "For a split second, yeah, (I thought it might go out), but I'll take a triple."

RHP Shane Baz signed with the Pirates. He was selected by Pittsburgh 12th overall in the draft earlier this week. He turns 18 Saturday. "I might have the best 18th birthday of all time," he said. Baz was 6-2 with a 0.93 ERA with 96 strikeouts this season for Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas. He will begin his pro career in the Gulf Coast League.