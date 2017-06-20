Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio was available out of the bullpen Monday after arm fatigue issues left him off-limits a day earlier. Manager Clint Hurdle said Nicasio, 1-3 with a 2.45 ERA in 32 appearances this season, was feeling better and was cleared by the team's medical staff. "For whatever reason, I think pitchers can feel certain things at different times. We've gotten to a pretty good place where our guys feel something different, they'll tell the trainer," Hurdle said. "The trainers tried to monitor it. They couldn't come up with anything structurally to say it's this. So that's what I got for you. Today was better than yesterday."

SS Jody Mercer extended his hitting streak to nine games Monday, going 1-for-4 against the Brewers in an 8-1 Pittsburgh victory at Miller Park. Mercer is 12-for-32 during his streak with two doubles and a triple and is batting .384 (38-for-99) in his last 25 games with eight doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs.

CF Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs on Monday, two of them coming on his 13th home run of the season. While the Pirates have struggled against the Brewers in years past, McCutchen has thrived against Milwaukee, where he has a hit in each of his last nine games and has hit 18 career homers at Miller Park. Overall, McCutchen is batting .377 (23-for-61) this month and has homered four times in his last six games.

RHP Gerrit Cole appears to be back on track after holding an opponent to a run in seven innings for a second consecutive start. Cole struck out five Brewers while scattering three hits and two walks as he cleared the seventh inning for the sixth time in 15 starts this season.