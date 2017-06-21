Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer extended his hitting streak to 10 games Tuesday, finishing with two hits including his third triple of the season. Mercer is batting .389 during his streak with two doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBIs. Over his last 26 games overall, Mercer is batting .388 (40-for-103) with eight doubles, four triples and four home runs.

2B Josh Harrison was hit by a pitch twice Tuesday, marking the 13th and 14th times he's been plunked this season, moving him into the lead among National League batters. Manager Clint Hurdle said that number has little to do with any change in Harrison's approach, but instead, an increased amount of inside pitchers as Harrison's bat heats up -- .305 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over his previous 15 games. "He's had success offensively, so (pitchers) are trying to come up with different sequences of how to pitch him."

OF Andrew McCutchen had three hits Tuesday, including his 14th home run of the season, as the Pirates beat Milwaukee, 7-3. McCutchen has been red-hot this month, batting .406 (26-for-64) with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 RBIs. He's hit five home runs in his last seven games and three in his last four.

C Francisco Cervelli was scratched from the starting lineup about an hour before Pittsburgh's game Tuesday at Milwaukee because of flu-like symptoms. Cervelli has appeared in 51 of Pittsburgh's 71 games this season.