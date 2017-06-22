FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 22, 2017 / 11:06 PM / 2 months ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Trevor Williams set a career high with seven strikeouts Wednesday but did not take a decision despite holding the Brewers to three runs on six hits and two walks -- one intentional -- in a 4-3 loss at Milwaukee. Since moving to the starting rotation, Williams is 2-2 with a 5.01 ERA (3-3, 5.09 overall in 15 appearances). "He continues to grow and develop," manager Clint Hurdle said.

SS Jordy Mercer extended his hitting streak to 11 games Wednesday, matching his career high for a third time. During his streak, Mercer is 15-for-39 at the plate with two doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBIs. Over his last 27 games, Mercer is batting .387 (41-for-106) with eight doubles, three triples and four home runs.

OF Andrew McCutchen singled and drew two walks Wednesday, continuing his spectacular June. He's batting .409 (26-for-82) this month with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 RBI giving him a .270 average on the season. McCutchen goes into the series finale Thursday with the Brewers having recorded a hit in his last 11 games at Miller Park, where he's hit .444 during that stretch with three doubles and four home runs.

C Francisco Cervelli has been battling an "acute-on-chronic" illness since early April, the Pirates said Wednesday as he sat out a second straight game. Cervelli was scratched just before the Pirates' game Tuesday because of flu-like symptoms and underwent a series of tests Wednesday under the watch of both the Pirates' and Brewers' medical staffs.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.