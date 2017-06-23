Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Jacob Stallings was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday to replace C Francisco Cervelli on the roster while he recovers from concussion-related symptoms. Stallings has appeared in two games for the Pirates this season, going 2-for-7 with a double, and was batting .272 in 26 games for Indianapolis this season.

SS Jordy Mercer saw his 11-game hitting streak come to an end Thursday with an 0-for-3 showing in the Pirates' 4-2 loss at Milwaukee. Mercer batted .385 during his streak with two doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBIs. It was the third time Mercer had hit in 11 straight games.

2B Josh Harrison was hit by a Chase Anderson pitch in the first inning Thursday, increasing his National League-leading total to 15 this season. Harrison finished the day hitless in two at-bats but scored his 30th run of the season and has a .373 OBP on the road this season.

C Francisco Cervelli was placed on the seven-day concussion list for the second time this season. Cervelli missed the last two games with what the team originally described as "flu-like symptoms," which actually were brought on by a concussion Cervelli sustained June 6.