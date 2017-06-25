Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Kuhl gets the call Sunday night when Pittsburgh finishes its series and road trip against St. Louis. Kuhl posted a 7-3 victory in his last start Tuesday night at Milwaukee, giving up seven hits and two runs in five innings with two walks and six strikeouts. Kuhl has struggled in three career starts against the Cardinals, going 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA.

SS Jordy Mercer continued his power surge with his seventh home run of the year in the fourth inning that snapped a 1-1 tie and put Pittsburgh ahead to stay. Mercer's previous career high was 12, so he's definitely within striking distance with more than half the season remaining. He added a third RBI in the sixth on a groundout, giving him seven in 24 career at-bats against Lynn.

2B Josh Harrison's double in the first inning extended his streak of reaching base safely to 20 consecutive road games. He tacked on a solo homer in the fifth, making him 10-for-26 in his career against St. Louis starter Lance Lynn. Harrison has a chance at making his second All-Star Game as he's hitting .294 with an solid OPS of .837. His nine homers are four off tying his career high.

RHP Gerrit Cole won his third straight start after looking a little shaky in the first two innings. Cole settled into the game after escaping a second inning jam, not allowing a runner past first in his last four innings. He allowed five hits and a run in six innings, walking two and fanning five to square his record at 6-6 for the season. He's 4-1 in June.

RHP Josh Lindblom (left side discomfort) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Lindblom was 0-0 with a 7.84 ERA in four relief outings for the Pirates before going on the shelf in late May. Lindblom was in the middle of a rehab assignment when Pittsburgh decided to outright him to Indianapolis. He allowed 18 hits and nine runs in 10 1/3 innings for the Pirates.