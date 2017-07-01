FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
July 2, 2017 / 12:39 AM / a month ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

CF Andrew McCutchen's batting average reached .283 after he singled to center in the fifth inning. He was 2-for-2 with one walk and one hit by pitch Friday. In his past two games, McCutchen is 5-for-5 with two walks and one hit by pitch.

INF David Freese, who is 0-for-13 in his past four games, did not start for a second consecutive game. He pinch-hit for LHP Wade LeBlanc in the eighth inning Friday, when he walked. Freese is hitting .249 with 25 RBI in 59 games this season.

RHP Gerrit Cole (6-7, 4.51) failed to stretch his winning streak to four games by allowing seven runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He had surrendered one run in each of his previous three starts entering Friday. Cole allowed seven runs in three of his six starts in June.

LF John Jaso hit two doubles off the right-field wall. The first gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead in the first inning. He has had two hits in three of his past four games.

