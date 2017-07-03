FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#Intel
July 4, 2017 / 2:17 AM / 3 months ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RHP Trevor Williams got his fifth straight no-decision. He allowed two runs and three hits in six-plus innings, with three strikeouts and one walk. After six shutout innings, he left with no outs in the seventh after a walk and a double, leaving reliever Tony Watson to take the loss when three runs scored that inning. Williams was sympathetic. “Second and third, no outs, is not a fun situation to come in as a reliever,” Williams said.

OF Starling Marte, serving an 80-game suspension for a violation involving performance-enhancers, was 0-for-3 with a strikeout and reached on an error in five innings in his first rehab game with High-A Bradenton. Marte, who is eligible to return July 18, will play in left field, manager Clint Hurdle said. “That’s where he needs to fit in,” Hurdle said. Marte had displaced Andrew McCutchen in center before the start of the season, but McCutchen regained that spot during the suspension, and Gregory Polanco is in right. Hurdle said Marte will probably move up to Triple-A Indianapolis this week and play a full nine innings next week.

LHP Tony Watson (2-4) took the loss. He inherited runners at second and third, no outs, in the seventh and gave up back-to-back singles as San Francisco scored three runs in the inning to take the lead. “Your other option is to give Trevor (Williams, the starter) the opportunity to get through it, and it he doesn’t have a lot of experience pitching through a jam in the seventh,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “With those left-handers coming up, something Tony’s been able to (handle), he’s been in a good place. We weren’t able to get it done.”

CF Andrew McCutchen was among the regulars given a day off despite -- or because of -- being on a hot streak. “We’re giving him a break,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He’s been running the bases a lot, playing center field. I know he’d prefer to be on the field, but I think he’s also gotten to the point with playing experience, game experience, that there’s an appropriate time to catch a breath.” McCutchen led the NL in batting (.411), OBP (.505) and OPS (1.193) in June to raise his season hitting average to .283.

OF/1B John Jaso started in left field. He 2-for-4 and hit his seventh homer of the season to right -- and just his second career home run off a left-hander, Steve Okert -- to pull the Pirates within 5-3 in the eighth. He is 8-for-17 with three doubles and two homers in his past four starts. “John’s seeing the ball well,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He’s aggressive in the zone on pitches. He’s in a really good place.”

