a month ago
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 5, 2017 / 12:24 AM / a month ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

OF Adam Frazier has reached base safely in 18 consecutive road starts dating back to April 18. Frazier extended the streak by leading off Monday's game with a walk.

RHP Edgar Santana was sent to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday to clear a roster spot for C Francisco Cervelli. Santana had a 5.87 ERA in nine appearances with the Pirates.

OF Andrew McCutchen extended his Citizens Bank Park on-base streak to 13 games with a double. McCutchen entered this week's series in Philadelphia with an .810 career OPS in 27 games at Citizens Bank Park.

C Francisco Cervelli started behind the plate Monday after being activated from the disabled list. Cervelli had been sidelined since June 20 because of a concussion. He went 0-for-3 in his return to the lineup.

RHP Ivan Nova has gone at least six innings in all but one of his 17 starts this season. Nova allowed four runs in the form of a pair of two-run homers in the six frames against the Phillies and took his sixth loss of the year.

