FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 6, 2017 / 2:56 AM / a month ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

RHP Jameson Taillon threw five scoreless innings against the Phillies Tuesday, extending his scoreless inning streak to 11 1/3 innings. He also struck out a career-high nine batters. It was his fourth start following his recovery from testicular cancer surgery.

2B Josh Harrison was hit by a pitch for the 19th time this season on Tuesday, which puts him atop that category in the majors this season.

OF Andrew McCutchen hit a pair of solo home runs in Tuesday's win over the Phillies, giving him 17 for the season. It was his 14th career multi-homerun game, and he has homered five times in his last four games in Philadelphia.

RHP Gerrit Cole looks to rebound Wednesday in Philadelphia after giving up seven earned runs in his last start against the Giants, something he has done three times this season. Cole is 6-7 with a 4.51 ERA this season.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.