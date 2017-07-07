Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Trevor Williams will look to keep a string of solid starts going as he takes the mound Friday afternoon to open up a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Williams, who started the season in the bullpen, sported a 7.98 ERA after his first start of the season May 8. He's gone 2-1 with a 3.81 ERA in his last 10 starts since, and hasn't taken a loss since May 19. He hasn't picked up any decision at all since a win on June 4, with a 4.83 ERA during his last five starts.

RHP Chad Kuhl picked up the win Thursday, going seven innings to improve to 3-6 as the Pirates took down the Phillies 6-3. The right-hander went seven innings for the first time this season, giving up three runs (two earned) and six hits while walking three and striking out three. In Kuhl's last two starts, he's given up four runs (three earned) in 13 innings to lower his ERA to 5.03. "Two runs on the night, 20 out of 24 first-pitch strikes, live fastball from start to finish, slider and change-up played off that," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "I liked the matchup, liked where he was with the pitch count, it was another opportunity for him to show some growth and develop some growth."

1B Josh Bell set the Pirates' rookie record with his 16th home run prior to the All-Star Game on Thursday night, part of a 2-for-5 outing that saw him drive in three RBIs as well. That surpassed Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner, who hit 15 in 1946.

RF Gregory Polanco had a perfect night behind the plate Thursday, going 4-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs in a 6-3 victory over the Phillies. He's collected a hit in six straight games, batting .458 during that span.

CF Andrew McCutchen continued his hot hitting over the last month-plus, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in the Pirates' victory over Philadelphia on Thursday night. Since June 1, he's the MLB leader in batting average (.405) and on-base percentage (.496) during that time, going 45-of-111 from the plate with 18 extra-base hits.