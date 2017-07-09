FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
July 9, 2017 / 9:04 PM / a month ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

LHP Antonio Bastardo (0-1, 15.00 ERA) was designated for assignment on Saturday. He allowed two runs in one inning on Friday against the Cubs. Opponents scored against Bastardo in eight of his nine appearances.

1B Josh Bell went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored Saturday on the one-year anniversary of his major league debut. It was the third three-hit game of his career. He's batting .236 this season.

RF Gregory Polanco hit his eighth home run, a two-run shot, on Saturday against Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta. Polanco has an eight-game hitting streak. He has six career home runs against the Cubs for his most against any team.

INF Phil Gosselin was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday to take LPH Antonio Bastardo's place on the roster. Gosselin was batting .287 in Triple-A. Playing shortstop benefited him, manager Clint Hurdle said. Gosselin hit .135 in 24 games with the Pirates earlier this season.

RHP Ivan Nova (9-6) allowed two runs and three hits, struck out six and walked one in 6 2/3 innings Saturday against the Cubs. His ERA is 3.21. He is now 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA in three career starts against the Cubs.

