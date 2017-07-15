Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang is unlikely to join the Pirates this season, GM Neal Huntington told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Kang has not been able to secure a work visa and remains in his native South Korea after multiple DUIs. David Freese has been mostly filling in for Kang, although IF/OF Jose Osuna and middle IF Max Moroff did some work at 3B before Friday's game.

LF and leadoff hitter Adam Frazier was 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored to break an 0-for-20 drought. In the ninth, he stretched a hit to left into a double, prompting St. Louis to intentionally walk Andrew McCutchen before Josh Bell hit a walk-off, three-run homer. "Nobody is more challenged than him because he's living it," manager Clint Hurdle said of Frazier. "His first multi-hit game since sometime in the middle of June. That's a long time for a guy who for a couple of weeks looks like he invented the game."

RHP Chad Kuhl, who during the All-Star break was listed as the starter Saturday against St. Louis, will have that start pushed back to Monday against Milwaukee. That move is being made to allow Jameson Taillon to start Saturday rather than going more than a week between starts.

RHP Jameson Taillon will start Saturday against St. Louis. Originally, RHP Chad Kuhl was slated to start Saturday and Taillon not scheduled to pitch until the Milwaukee series that starts Monday. Taillon was a late scratch Sunday, Pittsburgh's final game before the All-Star break, because of what he described as food poisoning. The switch means Taillon won't have to go nearly two weeks between starts.

1B Josh Bell got his first career walk-off hit, a three-run homer in the ninth. "It's unlike any other experience. Like walking on a cloud, kind of like my first weekend up here. It was cool," Bell said of his 17th homer. Bell, who was 2-for-3 with two walks and four RBIs, continued to impress manager Clint Hurdle. "He did a lot of good things at the plate," Hurdle said. "We've talked about him being dangerous. We've talked about him learning at the plate as the season goes on, taking his at bat. As soon as he hit it he knew it was out. Fun to watch him grow. He's growing up right in front of our eyes."

3B David Freese made his 800th career appearance at third. He has become the regular at third this season in Jung Ho Kang's absence. Freese was 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. He had a relatively quiet night at third, with one putout and two assists.

RHP Gerrit Cole, with a no-decision, got his pitch count up to 102 over six innings. He allowed four hits, one of them Jedd Gyorko's two-run homer in the first. Cole, who struck out four and walked none, retired nine batters in a row and 16 of the 18 he faced after the homer. It was Cole's fifth quality start in his past six outings. "Just continue to stay aggressive," Cole said. "Got some quick outs here and there, which got us into the sixth, and just trusted the defense."