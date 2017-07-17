Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Trevor Williams, making his first career start against the Cardinals, allowed two runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts and two walks, just missing what would have been his fourth quality start in his past five outings. He also got his first major league hit, a single to right in the third, after being 0-for-22 in his career.

2B Adam Frazier was 2-for-4 with a run scored. He collected his first career walk-off hit with a single to center in the ninth. "The best part is that you don't have to go to extra innings and you win the game. To get it done right there is pretty big. I'm pretty excited to come through for the team right here." The winning hit came off of St. Louis' Brett Cecil, who said the pitch was "a curveball that just kind of hung out over the plate." That was only half of the equation. "It's a good swing," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "It's left on left. He let the ball travel. It's hard back up the middle."

3B Max Moroff was 1-for-3 and still isn't batting .100. He's at .098. But his lone hit came when he sent Carlos Martinez's first pitch of the fifth off the foul pole in left for his first major league homer to break an 0-for-11 stretch. "I knew I got it. I didn't know if it was fair or foul, though," Moroff said of the homer. "I remember hitting first base. I don't remember rounding the bases or anything. The next thing I remember is celebrating with everyone in the dugout. I don't remember too much, but it's something I'll always remember. I hit the ball on the barrel for the first time in a while. It felt good. Hopefully, I can continue it. ... I've been waiting on that."

2B Josh Harrison, the Pirates' representative at the All-Star Game last week, was given the day off from the starting lineup. Harrison was 0-for-9 over the first two games of the series. He entered the game as a pinch-runner in the ninth and scored the tying run.

CF Andrew McCutchen was 1-for-4, but it was a milestone hit. His RBI single in the first was his 1,400th career hit. Since his first season in the majors, 2009, he ranks first among National League players and seventh in the majors in hits. He also ranks 17th all-time in Pirates history.