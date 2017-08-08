Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Trevor Williams earned the win with a gem, throwing one-hit scoreless ball over seven innings Monday. He walked two, struck out five and threw a career-high 107 pitches. He was coming off two consecutive no-decisions in which he allowed a combined three earned runs. He has yielded more than three earned runs just once in his first nine starts at PNC Park since entering the rotation in May. “Extremely solid, solid, aggressive ballgame,” manager Clint Hurdle said. It was a performance that left Williams feeling pretty good about his overall game. “I think I‘m pitching more like myself,” he said. “At the beginning of the year I was getting away of who I was as a pitcher. When I was a reliever I was trying to throw it 95 every pitch. That’s not the pitcher that got me to the major leagues. I got punched in the face early in the year starting like that. Had to take a step back. Maybe it’s fastball location, it’s changing speeds, going up and down. Luckily we found that and recognized that. We’ve continued to build on it since May.”

OF Danny Ortiz, who was designated for assignment Saturday when Pittsburgh acquired two players, remains in the organization. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indinanapolis. He was 1-for-12 in nine games for the Pirates this season.

RHP Dovydas Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room on the active roster for RHP George Kontos. That came a day after Neverauskas picked up his first win Sunday in relief against San Diego. In two stints with the Pirates, he had a 3.00 ERA six appearances with seven strikeouts and one walk.

RHP George Kontos reported to the team, two days after the Pirates claimed him off waivers from San Francisco. He made his debut in the eighth, pitching a one-two-three inning that included one strikeout to help preserve the shutout.

CF Andrew McCutchen was 1-for-4 with a single and a stolen base. In the fifth, he made a diving catch running far to his left on a fly ball hit by Mikie Mahtook.

SS Sean Rodriguez, in what would seem to be well deserved, started in his second game back with Pittsburgh after being picked up from Atlanta off of waivers Saturday. He entered Sunday’s game in the eighth and, in the 12th, hit a walkoff homer for a 5-4 win against San Diego. Rodriguez spent the previous two seasons with the Pirates before signing with the Braves, and he missed about the first half of the season following a bad auto accident and resulting shoulder surgery. His second game back wasn’t as exciting. He was 0-for-3, including grounding into a double play.

C Francisco Cervelli was 1-for-2 with an RBI double and a walk and scored on John Jaso?s homer. In what was a pitchers’ duel early, his double in the second was important as it gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead. He is 23-for-81 (.284) since coming off the concussion disabled list early last month.

OF/PH John Jaso hit a two-run homer as a pinch hitter to right in the seventh off Detroit RHP Jordan Zimmermann to give the Pirates a nice cushion. It was his eighth homer, third as a pinch-hitter. “I was looking for a heater.” he said. “(The curveball) just happened to be up at my eyes. Just basically at the end hung that. It was either ball four or I‘m hitting it somewhere. I know he wasn’t trying to throw it for a strike probably ... but we’re all human. We make mistakes. I don’t mind that.” Jaso hadn’t been tearing it up lately. He broke an 0-for-34 slide Thursday with a pinch-hit single that was his first hit since July 5.