Preview: Rangers at Astros

The Houston Astros have been the class of the majors for much of the season, although the good feelings surrounding an impressive 11-game winning streak have given way to the disappointment after losing five of their last seven. The suddenly sputtering Astros look to get back on track Tuesday, when they host the Lone Star State-rival Texas Rangers for the second contest of their three-game series.

Alex Bregman’s RBI single in the fifth inning accounted for the first of his team’s two hits in Monday’s 6-1 setback, which was just the second loss in eight meetings with the Rangers this season. Carlos Beltran scored on Bregman’s base hit, but the 40-year-old is mired in a 3-for-30 slump over his last seven games. Texas’ Nomar Mazara launched a three-run homer to extend his RBI streak to six contests but is just 1-for-5 in a small sample size versus Tuesday starter Brad Peacock. The Rangers have found their offense with 22 runs during their four-game winning streak, helping the club move within one victory of .500.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (1-3, 4.88 ERA) vs. Astros RH Brad Peacock (3-1, 3.15)

Martinez draws the start after allowing one hit in 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief versus Houston on June 4. A fine performance to be certain for the 26-year-old, who yielded at least three runs in six of his previous seven outings - and 11 homers during that stretch. Martinez owns a 3-2 career record and 3.28 ERA against the Astros.

Peacock will draw the nod on three days’ rest after Tuesday’s scheduled starter, Lance McCullers Jr., was placed on the disabled list due to lower back discomfort. The 29-year-old Peacock recorded season highs in both strikeouts (nine) and innings (six) on June 4 in a 7-2 victory over the Rangers, marking his first win in a major-league start since Sept. 2, 2014. Peacock returned to the mound on Friday with less-than-stellar results, allowing four runs for the second time in three outings while issuing four walks over three innings of a 9-4 setback against the Los Angeles Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas SS Elvis Andrus saw his 15-game hitting streak come to an end in the opener but extended his run-scoring string to four contests.

2. Houston SS Carlos Correa, who recorded the team’s other hit on Monday, is just 4-for-28 in his last seven gamess.

3. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Rangers 3