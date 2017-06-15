Astros crush Rangers 13-2

HOUSTON -- The offseason addition of several veterans catapulted Houston from good to exceptional, but on Wednesday night, two touted prospects fortified the notion that the Astros' window of contention could remain open for a while.

Left fielder Derek Fisher homered and reached base four times in his debut while right-hander Francis Martes excelled in his first career start as the Houston Astros cruised to a 13-2 victory over the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park.

Fisher ignited a nine-run sixth inning with a leadoff home run off Rangers reliever Jeremy Jeffress for his first career hit. Center fielder Jake Marisnick followed with his seventh homer as the ensuing six batters reached base for the Astros (45-22), two against Jeffress and four against right-hander Tony Barnette.

Fisher added an RBI single later in the sixth and scored ahead of Marisnick when George Springer lined a two-run double to right-center field off righty Dillon Gee.

The Astros sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning to salvage the series finale.

Batting seventh, Fisher finished 2-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored.

"Something you can dream of," Fisher said. "I can't say that I would expect to have something like that my first night. But definitely happy that it happened."

Every Astros starter reached base, with Carlos Beltran chasing Rangers starter Andrew Cashner (3-6) with an RBI single in the fifth inning for a 4-1 Houston lead.

"They put together some good at-bats, and that's a good hitting team," said Cashner, who allowed four runs on 10 hits and one walk with four strikeouts over four-plus innings. "But for me, most of the balls they hit in play was just a lack of execution."

Martes followed his shaky debut against the Los Angeles Angels on June 9 with a steely performance. He retired the Rangers in order in the first and second innings and sandwiched two strikeouts around a Jurickson Profar single in the third.

In fact, Martes wasn't truly challenged until the fifth inning, when he loaded the bases with no outs and the Astros leading 2-0. He allowed just one run after that mess, and that came on a wild pitch that scored Jonathan Lucroy.

Martes induced an infield popup from Shin-Soo Choo for the second out and, with the bases still full, got a called third strike on Nomar Mazara to cap his night.

"In the situation we were in, to be able to strike out those hitters was really emotional for me," Martes said.

"I was a little bit nervous in the first outing, but tonight, I was more comfortable, I accepted my pitches and threw strikes. That was the biggest difference between the last outing and tonight."

Martes allowed one run, three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Texas (32-33) had its five-game winning streak snapped.

"Look, it was a 5-1 road trip that didn't quite end the way we wanted it to, but I think we still got some good momentum going home," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said.

"We found an identity in how we play and how we grind it out. When you talk about momentum, it's about how you play, the attitude by which you play, how you attack, how your starters approach the game, and I thought we did a good job this road trip."

NOTES: The Astros placed OF Josh Reddick on the seven-day concussion disabled list and selected OF Derek Fisher to the major league roster. Reddick was concussed Monday night running into the wall in right field. Fisher, the Astros' fourth-ranked prospect and 37th overall selection in the 2014 draft, posted a slash line of .335/.401/.608 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs in 60 games with Triple-A Fresno. ... Texas RHP Tyson Ross will make his Rangers and season debut on Friday night against the Seattle Mariners. Ross, who signed as a free agent on Jan. 19, had been sidelined after undergoing offseason thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. ... Rangers LHP Cole Hamels is likely to make his first rehab assignment start on Friday and could return to the rotation when Texas visits Cleveland for a four-game series beginning June 26. Hamels landed on the 10-day disabled list on May 3 with a right oblique strain.