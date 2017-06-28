FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Preview: Rangers at Indians
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 29, 2017 / 2:54 AM / 2 months ago

Preview: Rangers at Indians

3 Min Read

Adrian Beltre missed nearly the first two months of the season due to injury, but he's quickly making up for lost time. The four-time All-Star has homered in three straight games to move into 39th place on the all-time list and hopes to keep the momentum going when the Texas Rangers continue their four-game set at the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

Beltre slammed home run No. 450 with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Rangers to a 2-1 victory on Tuesday, 24 hours after Texas blew a seven-run lead in the series opener. He has 13 RBIs over the past nine games and his second straight two-hit game put him within 31 of reaching 3,000 for his career. The Indians managed only three hits following their 15-run eruption in the series opener to fall to 1-4 on their seven-game homestand. Manager Terry Francona underwent a battery of tests and received a clean bill of health after leaving Monday's game and is expected back in the dugout Wednesday for Cleveland, which is 16-21 at Progressive Field.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (6-5, 3.12 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (6-6, 5.53)

Darvish rebounded from his worst start of the season with a masterful performance at Yankee Stadium, although he did not factor in the decision Friday despite tossing seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball and matching a season high with 10 strikeouts. He lasted only five innings in his previous turn versus Seattle, giving up five runs on eight hits. Edwin Encarnacion is 6-for-19 with two homers against Darvish.

Bauer won at Minnesota with seven innings of two-run ball on June 18, but he lost a rematch against the Twins five days later by giving up five runs (four earned) and eight hits over 6 2/3 frames. The 26-year-old has not factored in the decision in three starts against the Rangers while giving up 10 runs in 20 2/3 innings. Bauer has been able to keep Elvis Andrus (2-for-10) and Beltre (2-for-8) in check, however.

Walk-Offs

1. Rangers OF Carlos Gomez was held out of the lineup Tuesday due to a sore back.

2. Indians LF Austin Jackson went on the disabled list with a left quad strain Tuesday and is expected to miss three to four weeks.

3. Texas DH Mike Napoli is 4-for-30 with 16 strikeouts over the past 10 games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Indians 3

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.