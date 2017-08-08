Preview: Rangers at Mets

After getting a close-up view of what life is like in the penthouse over the weekend, the New York Mets hope for better results when they host the Texas Rangers on Tuesday in the opener of a two-game interleague series. The Mets have dropped four in a row and seven of eight after getting steamrolled by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mets were shut out twice in a three-game sweep by the white-hot Dodgers and had only one hit in Sunday’s series finale, prompting manager Terry Collins to acknowledge: “We were overmatched.” Sitting a season-worst 11 games under .500, New York is hoping for the return of right fielder Jay Bruce, who sat out the past two games due to a stiff neck. Texas had to settle for a four-game split at Minnesota after squandering a five-run lead in the series finale to drop into eighth place in the chase for the two American League wild cards. Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus is riding a seven-game hitting streak that includes three hits in three of his past five games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Andrew Cashner (7-8, 3.36 ERA) vs. Mets RH Chris Flexen (0-1, 12.00)

Cashner continued his strong run by limiting Seattle to one run and six hits over six innings last time out to win his third consecutive start. He recorded a quality start in seven of his last 10 turns and yielded a combined eight earned runs in his last five outings. The 30-year-old has struggled against the Mets with an 0-3 record and 6.18 ERA in nine appearances (four starts).

Flexen has lasted only three innings in each of his first two career starts, although a blister was a contributing issue last time out when he was tagged for five runs and eight hits at Colorado. He also struggled in his major league debut at San Diego by giving up four runs on five hits and four walks. Flexen was 6-1 with a 1.66 ERA in seven starts at Double-A Binghamton this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre, the most recent member of the 3,000-hit club, is batting .275 with six homers in 55 games versus New York.

2. Mets SS Amed Rosario, the organization’s top prospect, is batting .182 in six games after going 1-for-10 versus Los Angeles.

3. Rangers OF Joey Gallo hit his 30th homer Sunday to extend his hitting streak to six games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, Mets 3