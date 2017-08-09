Perez, Rangers keep reeling Mets under wraps

NEW YORK -- Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister said he didn't give Martin Perez a chance at a complete game Wednesday because he wanted to try to add on to the team's lead in the top of the ninth inning.

But Texas slugger Joey Gallo had a different theory.

"I think his bat was holding us back a little," Gallo said after Perez compensated for striking out in all four plate appearances by earning the win with eight strong innings of three-hit ball in the Rangers' 5-1 victory over the New York Mets at Citi Field. "I think we had to get him out of there before he had five strikeouts."

Of course, becoming the first Rangers' pitcher in the interleague era to strike out four times in a game is an indication of just how well Perez fared Wednesday afternoon.

"I don't like to hit," a grinning Perez said. "I just like pitching."

He certainly enjoyed Wednesday's effort on the mound, which snapped a four-start skid in which Perez went 0-4 with a 9.41 ERA. Perez didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning, when Wilmer Flores belted a leadoff homer.

No other Mets player got beyond first base against Perez, who walked none and struck out five in his longest outing since Aug. 2, 2015.

"He was just hitting his spots," Mets outfielder Michael Conforto said. "Just attacking guys and getting early contact."

If the Rangers were playing in an American League park Wednesday, Perez, who threw just 89 pitches, likely would have gotten a chance at earning his first complete game since 2014. But with Perez due up second in the ninth, Banister sent up Rougned Odor as a pinch hitter.

"American League game? He didn't have to hit that situation, he goes back out," Banister said. "Yeah, there was some thought, but however, an opportunity to try to add on another run, in my opinion, (is) probably the better decision. Martin had a great day."

Perez (6-10) wasn't expected to pitch until Friday but learned late Tuesday night he'd pitch Wednesday due to a rotation reshuffling resulting from Andrew Cashner being scratched in the series opener with a stiff neck.

"I know (the) last start didn't go his way," Gallo said of Perez, who gave up seven runs over 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins last Friday. "Just talking with him, he was upset about, he was down about it but he was really excited to get back on the mound and prove himself. Today was absolutely phenomenal."

Alex Claudio tossed a perfect ninth inning to end the game.

Perez actually struck out before he threw a pitch thanks to a three-run first inning in which the Rangers batted around against Mets right-hander Rafael Montero (1-8). Shin-Soo Choo led off the game with a double, went to third on Nomar Mazara's single and scored on a balk by Montero. Gallo followed with a long two-run homer.

The Rangers employed small ball for their final two runs. In the second, Elvis Andrus reached on a fielder's choice, stole second and third and beat the throw home on Mazara's grounder to second. In the sixth, Mazara delivered a leadoff single, went to second on Adrian Beltre's single, took third on Gallo's walk and trotted home when Drew Robinson coaxed a walk.

Choo reached base five times in six plate appearances (double, single, three walks) while Gallo reached four times via the homer and three walks for the Rangers (54-59), who won for just the fourth time in their last 11 games. Mazara had three hits while Beltre had a pair of singles.

Jose Reyes and Amed Rosario each had a single for the Mets (50-61), who have lost eight out of 10 and missed a chance to sweep a series at home for the first time this season.

"There was no rhythm -- nothing ever seemed to flow, a real chopped-up game," Mets outfielder Jay Bruce said. "We spent a lot of time on the field and not very much time in the dugout."

Montero allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over three innings.

NOTES: The Rangers recalled INF Tyler Smith from Triple-A Round Rock and optioned RHP Nick Martinez to the same affiliate. ... LHP Martin Perez's four-strikeout game at the plate was the eighth in franchise history but the first since the Rangers moved from Washington prior to the 1972 season, a year before the American League introduced the designated hitter. ... Mets INF Neil Walker started at third base for the first time since June 11, 2010. ... Mets RHP Hansel Robles tossed three innings for the first time this season and the fourth time in his career.