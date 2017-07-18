Preview: Rangers at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles needed to play 34 innings before taking their first lead following the All-Star break and the result was the first victory on their current 10-game homestand. Baltimore has a chance to put together consecutive quality starts by its beleaguered rotation when it continues a four-game set Tuesday against the visiting Texas Rangers.

The Orioles entered the series against Texas with their starters posting a American League-worst 6.02 ERA, but Chris Tillman delivered six sparkling innings Monday with eight-game winner Dylan Bundy on deck. Right fielder Seth Smith hit a tiebreaking homer in the opener and is 7-for-16 during a four-game hitting streak. The Rangers have collected only 22 hits in splitting the first four games of their 10-game road trip to open the second half. Third baseman Adrian Beltre went 2-for-4 in the series opener to move within 18 hits of reaching the 3,000 mark.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Tyson Ross (2-1, 5.33 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Dylan Bundy (8-8, 4.33)

Ross, who did not make his season debut until June 16 following surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, has made it through six innings in only one of his first five starts. The 30-year-old was solid last time out against the Los Angeles Angels, earning the victory by permitting one run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Ross must be wary of Orioles center fielder Adam Jones, who is 4-for-6 against him.

Bundy opened the season by winning five of his first six decisions, but he has allowed at least three runs in six consecutive starts and his ERA has climbed nearly 1 1/2 runs in that span. He was tagged for six runs in five innings in a loss at Minnesota last time out, although he halted a 11-start streak of giving up a homer. Bundy has not allowed a run in three appearances (one start) versus Texas.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 3B Manny Machado has multiple hits in five of his last seven games, going 14-for-28 in that span.

2. Texas 2B Rougned Odor is mired in an 0-for-19 swoon over the past five games.

3. Orioles 1B Chris Davis is 1-for-16 in the last five games.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Rangers 3