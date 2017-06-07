LHP Dario Alvarez was activated from the 10-day disabled list and was available for Tuesday's series opener against the New York Mets. Alvarez was placed on the 10-day disabled list on May 28, retroactive to May 26, with a left elbow strain. The former Mets pitcher has a 2-0 record with a 3.48 ERA over 13 relief appearances this season. He was on the club's Opening Day roster before being optioned on May 7 and recalled the next day.

RHP Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in October 2016) will make at least one more rehab appearance before being considered as an option for Texas' rotation. He will make a fourth start for Triple-A Round Rock. Ross went 5 1/3 innings and threw 93 pitches against New Orleans on Saturday. In three Triple-A outings, he has pitched 13 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs on 13 hits and 10 walks while striking out nine.

OF Nomar Mazara tied a career high with four hits Tuesday against the Mets. He originally set the mark exactly one year prior against Houston. Mazara finished 4-for-5 and hit his seventh home run. He felt he was due for a big night before the game. "Since I starting swinging in the cage, my hands feel really, really good," he said. "I had in my mind that it was going to be a good day because my hands were working so fast."

RHP Yu Darvish (5-4, 3.13 ERA) is slated to make his 13th start in the Wednesday series finale against the Mets. He has allowed eight earned runs in 16 innings in his last three starts, matching the most runs he has allowed in any three-start span this season, raising his ERA for the year from 2.76 to 3.13, which is still 10th in the AL. He has a 2.90 ERA in his last 11 starts since allowing four runs on Opening Day.

3B Adrian Beltre, in just his seventh game since returning from the DL, sprained his left ankle Tuesday and left the park in a walking boot.

1B Mike Napoli was place on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 4, with a lower back strain. Napoli had played in just three of the first six games in the club's current homestand, and he exited his last contest on Saturday against Houston after four innings. He is batting .192 with 11 home runs and 25 RBIs over 51 games with the Rangers this season. This is just Napoli's second disabled list stint since 2013.