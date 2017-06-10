LHP Dario Alvarez was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday as the Rangers called up INF/OF Jurickson Profar. Alvarez is 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA in 14 games out of the bullpen this year for Texas.

RHP Austin Bibens-Dirk is a candidate to make the start on Sunday in Washington, manager Jeff Banister said before Friday's game. He made his big league debut in May and has made one start for the Rangers so far. "He has given us flexibility. He is very experienced" as a pro, Banister said. "His moxie on the mound allows him to pitch at this level."

INF/OF Jurickson Profar was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday and was in the starting lineup at third base. "I play hard every day," Profar said Friday. Profar hit .267 with the Express in 131 at-bats with two homers. Profar was 0-for-5 and is hitting .119.

INF Joey Gallo made another start at first base on Friday for the Rangers. "He sure plays like it like it is a fit," Banister said. It was the fifth start this season at first for Gallo, a former youth teammate in Las Vegas with Bryce Harper of the Nationals. Gallo was 1-for-5 and is hitting .200.

INF Adrian Beltre did not play for the second game in a row after he hurt his ankle on Tuesday. There is a chance he could go to the disabled list. "That decision has not been officially made," manager Jeff Banister said before the game. Afterward, the manager said Beltre was able to move well on the field before the game and he "continues to feel better." The Rangers likely need to make a decision on Saturday about whether he goes on the disabled list.

1B Mike Napoli (lower back strain) is not on the trip to Washington and most likely won't be in Houston, manager Jeff Banister said Friday. Napoli is eligible to come off the disabled list June 14. He is hitting .192 in 51 games.

RHP Andrew Cashner, after giving up 11 hits in his previous start, allowed just one run in seven innings to get the win Friday. "He has been great all year," closer Matt Bush said of Cashner. Cashner is 3-5 and now has a 3.17 ERA.

C Jonathan Lucroy had three hits and three RBIs Friday, including a two-run homer. Manager Jeff Banister said after the game he is getting the barrel of the bat on front of breaking balls and even made a loud out when he lined to right in the sixth. Lucroy is hitting .353 this month and .268 this year.