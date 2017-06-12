RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx, a former minor leaguer with the Nationals, made his second big league start Sunday in Washington and got the win as he allowed just one run in seven innings. "It means a lot. It took me awhile to get here," said Bibens-Dirkx, who made his major league debut in May with Texas after nearly 12 years in the minors. "I feel like having a little chip on my shoulder kind of helps. I felt like I could have been here awhile ago." He became the first Texas rookie pitcher to retire 19 batters in a row since the stat began being recorded in 1974. Bibens-Dirkx was minor league teammates with Bryce Harper and had a locker in spring training with the Nationals in 2012 next to Anthony Rendon, who started at third base for Washington on Sunday.

RHP Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) most likely will make his next start in the majors, manager Jeff Banister told reporters Sunday. Ross made a minor league rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Friday and then joined the Rangers in Washington. "I'm healthy and feeling good," Ross told MLB.com. "I've had back-to-back outings where I got my pitch count up to around 100, woke up the next day refreshed and ready. I'm ready to go." He has been on the DL since April 2.

OF Delino DeShields, a native of Easton, Md., started for the third game in a row in center on Sunday against the Nationals. After getting two hits in each of the first two games of the series, he was hitless on Sunday but he is still hitting .293.

RHP Yu Darvish will start on Monday in Houston. He is 5-4 with a 3.18 ERA this season.

RF Shin-Soo Choo had two hits Sunday, including a solo homer in the third off Max Scherzer. It was the ninth homer of the season for Choo, who hit in the leadoff spot. Choo now has three career homers off Scherzer, one shy of the most ever hit against the Washington ace.

LHP Cole Hamels (right oblique strain) threw about 50 pitches in the Texas bullpen during its game on Saturday in Washington. He will be evaluated for his next step, according to the Rangers on Sunday. He has missed 37 games and has been on the DL since May 3, retroactive to April 30. He is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts this year for the Rangers.

3B Adrian Beltre was in the starting lineup Sunday for the second day in a row after missing the previous two games. Beltre was 0-for-4 but Texas won its fourth road game in a row and swept a road series of three games for the first time this year.

SS Elvis Andrus found the right time to extend his hitting streak to a league-best 15 games Sunday. He had a triple down the third base line to drive in two and give Texas a 4-1 lead in the eighth.