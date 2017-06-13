OF Bubba Thompson was selected by the Rangers with the 26th overall selection in the first-year player draft. Thompson, out of McGill-Toolen High in Mobile, Ala., plans to sign with the Rangers instead of honoring his commitment to Alabama. He hit .429 with 11 home runs, 35 RBIs and 18 stolen bases while slugging .857 en route to being named Alabama Sports Writers Association Player of the Year.

RHP Tyson Ross is on pace to make his season and Rangers debut on Friday against the Seattle Mariners. Ross is on the 60-day disabled list recovering from thoracic outlet surgery and back spasms. He signed as a free agent with Texas after spending the previous four seasons with San Diego.

RHP Yu Darvish allowed one run on one hit and three walks with four strikeouts over seven innings, reversing a recent trend of failure against the Astros. Darvish was 0-4 in his previous six starts against Houston. However, of the Rangers' five starts of seven innings and one or fewer hits allowed since 2010, Darvish owns four of them, all against the Astros with three coming in Houston.

3B Adrian Beltre finished 2-for-4 with an RBI double in what was his 2,730th career game. Beltre tied Mel Ott for 28th place in major league history and trails Yankees SS Derek Jeter by 17 games.