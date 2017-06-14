LHP Joely Rodriguez, who had been designated for assignment by the Phillies, was traded to the Texas Rangers for a player to be named later or cash. He was 1-2 with a 6.33 ERA in 26 appearances with the Phils, allowing 37 hits, walking 15 and striking out 18 in 27 innings.

LHP Joely Rodriguez was acquired from the Phillies for a player to be named or cash, and optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock. Rodriguez was 1-2 with a 6.33 ERA over 26 games with Philadelphia.

RHP Nick Martinez, informed that he would start late Monday night, recorded his fourth quality start of the season and first since May 13against the Athletics. Martinez allowed two runs on five hits with one strikeout over six innings, and induced nine groundball outs. He did not factor in the decision

2B Rougned Odor recorded his second multi-homer game of the season and fifth of his career, with his first this season coming on opening day against the Indians. Odor has four homers over his last eight games after recording one in the previous 26. His three hits marked a season high and were his most since Sept. 12, 2016 against the Astros.

RF Shin-Soo Choo finished 0-for-2 yet matched his season high with three walks, including a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning. Choo also walked three times on April 17 at Oakland. Choo has recorded 10 walks over his last seven games.

OF Carlos Gomez is set for a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Wednesday. Gomez, on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain since May 16, is scheduled to play seven innings.