OF/INF Ryan Rua was shipped out to Triple-A Round Rock in a move that Rangers manager Jeff Banister predicted would only be for a short time. The 27-year-old needs more consistent work, which he can't find currently with the big club. "Ryan is a huge part of this ballclub," Banister said. "We have an opportunity right now. Let's get 20, 30, 40 at-bats, some consistent work, which he has not gotten. Who's to say what will happen in the next five days, 10 days, but much rather have him with a bank of at-bats and ready to go than sitting on the bench and not getting consistent ABs." Rua is hitting .202 but with only four at-bats since June 7.

LHP Dario Alvarez is making his third stint with the Rangers in 2017 after being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. Alvarez retired the only batter he saw in leaving Mike Zunino, stranded in the fifth of the Rangers' 10-4 victory on Friday. He is 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA in 15 relief appearances. Alvarez also had stint on the DL with a left elbow strain.

RHP Tony Barnette was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 15, with a sprained right ring finger. The earliest he can return is June 25. Barnette is 1-1 with a 7.23 ERA in 23 relief appearances. His 76 appearances since the start of 2016 are the third-most among Rangers.

RHP Tyson Ross was emotional in his first start in 15 months. The Rangers were ecstatic by what they saw. Ross exceeded just about every expectation, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning of the Rangers' 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday. Ross, who hadn't pitched since Opening Day of 2016 for San Diego because of shoulder problems that ultimately led to off-season thoracic surgery, Ross retired the next nine hitters after a leadoff walk and 14 of the next 15. His official line was 5 2/3 innings pitched, two hits, two runs, three walks and five strikeouts. The victory was his first since Aug. 31, 2015, coincidentally against the Rangers at Petco Park. "I'm pretty stoic in my demeanor, but inside I was real excited to be out there, crossing over those white lines and being handed the ball," Ross said. "It's been a long time coming, and I'm just happy I was able to do a good job for the team and put us in a position to win. It's a long road, it's tough to go through, and I'm happy to be back in action and I look forward to moving forward."

INF/OF Jurickson Profar was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock before the Rangers' 10-4 victory over Seattle on Friday. Profar was hitting .137. During his second stint with the team, beginning June 9, Profar was 2-for-14 with a walk and six strikeouts.

INF/OF Joey Gallo will not get lost in the shuffle of infielders and outfielders with the return of 3B Adrian Beltre three weeks ago and now 1B Mike Napoli on Friday. Gallo, who was out of the lineup on Friday, will see time at third, spelling Beltre, first, the outfield, and designated hitter. Gallo is tied for third in the AL with 18 home runs, but has hit only .201 in 209 at-bats with 89 strikeouts, second in the majors.

LHP Cole Hamels (oblique strain) gave up one hit over three innings and 35 pitches in an injury rehabilitation start on Friday with Double-A Frisco. He threw 22 more pitches afterward in the bullpen.

1B Mike Napoli returned to Texas lineup after a stint on the disabled list with a strained lower back, going 1-for-4 in the Rangers' 10-4 victory over Seattle on Friday. He'll share time with Joey Gallo at first, though, manager Jeff Banister said the rotation won't be a platoon. The more versatile and athletic Gallo can play four positions, including DH, so he'll see time elsewhere. Napoli returned to the active roster with a .192 average with 11 home runs including eight in May -- and 25 RBIs over 51 games. He returned after only one injury rehab game, at Double-A Frisco, going 0-for-4 on Thursday.

OF Carlos Gomez, out since May 14 with a strained right hamstring, was activated from the disabled list and back in the lineup on Friday, going 2-for-5 with four RBIs and a three-run homer in the Rangers' 10-4 victory over Seattle. Before his injury, Gomez was batting .246 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in 38 games. Gomez saw time in four injury rehab games with Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock, going 3-for-14 with a homer and three RBIs. "When he left he was swinging the bat very well," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "He was hot." The Rangers are hoping he still is.

RHP Dillon Gee was designated for assignment by the Rangers to make room for RHP Tyson Ross on the 40-man roster. Gee, who has pitched in parts of eight seasons, was 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA in four games, including one start. The Rangers have seven days to trade, release or outright Gee to the minors. "I hope he gets claimed and put on someone's big-league team, that's how much I think of him," manager Jeff Banister said.