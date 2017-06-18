RHP Martin Perez picked up his first win since May 18 by allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings. All three of his wins have come at home. "I feel great and we win," Perez said. "I used all my pitches and moved the ball around the plate. I was comfortable out there."

3B Adrian Beltre took over sole possession of 33rd on the all-time hit list with his single to right in the first. Beltre's 2,957th hit moved him past Willie Keeler. He's now six hits behind Sam Crawford for the 32nd spot.

DH Mike Napoli hit two homers and collected four RBIs for his 16th career multi-homer game. Two of those have come this year. Ten of his 13 homers have come since the start of May and the four RBIs matched his season high.

OF Carlos Gomez extended his hitting streak to six games with his RBI double in the first inning. The streak, which started before Gomez went on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring, includes 10 hits and seven RBIs. He has six RBIs since coming off the disabled list Friday.

RHP Ernesto Frieri had his contract purchased from Triple-A. Frieri signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers on June 6 and made one appearance for Round Rock. He has 73 saves in his career for San Diego, Los Angeles (AL), Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay.

RHP Andrew Cashner was put on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique. Cashner, who is 3-6 with a 3.50 ERA, felt something in his last start against the Astros. He;s hoping to miss just one start. "I don't think it should be very long," Cashner said. "At the same time I really don't know. I think if you'll ask me when we get ready to leave this home stand at the end of the week (Thursday) I'll have a lot better idea of where I'm at"