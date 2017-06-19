RHP Yu Darvish suffered his first career loss to Seattle in Arlington, dropping to 5-1 with a 3.86 ERA. The five runs he allowed in five innings were a season high as he allowed four runs in the first inning. It marked just the third time in his career he's allowed at least four runs in the first. "In the first inning, I had bad rhythm going and more time between pitches," Darvish said. "And after the game, I talked to skipper (Jeff Banister) and the next time I go out there I'm going to have a better rhythm and tempo."

OF Shin-Soo went 1-for-3 with a walk and has now reached base safely at least twice in five-straight games. That's the longest streak to him of reaching at least twice since 2016. Choo has reached safely in 20 of his last 41 plate appearances and has 12 walks in June, a team high.

LHP Cole Hamels threw a bullpen Sunday and is slated to make his second rehab start Wednesday for Double-A Frisco since going on the disabled list May 3 with a strained right oblique. Hamels hopes to throw around 50 pitches and said he's feeling good. Texas manager Jeff Banister said it's too early to tell if Hamels will need another rehab start following Wednesday.

3B Adrian Beltre went 1-for-4 to collect career hit No. 2,958. He's now within five hits of Sam Crawford for the 32nd spot on the all-time hit list.

OF Carlos Gomez continued his tear since coming off the disabled list Friday with a two-run homer in the second inning. In three games vs. the Mariners, Gomez hit two homers and picked up eight RBI. He went 1-for-4 and now has a seven-game hitting streak that dates back to before he went on the DL with a right hamstring strain. He has multiple RBI in three-straight games after having just two of those games before his injury.