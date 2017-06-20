OF Jared Hoying was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for RHP Tanner Scheppers prior to the Rangers' 7-6 loss to Toronto on Monday. Hoying was recalled on May 16?after OF Carlos Gomez went to the DL with a strained right hamstring. Hoying appeared in 24 of the team's 26 games since that date, including 26 starts in center field. He hit .210 with a home run and six RBIs.

RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx took a no-decision in a 7-6 loss to Toronto on Monday. The journeyman, who spent 2013-15 in Toronto's organization, gave up five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings. He got in trouble in a fourth inning in which he gave up four runs on four hits and a walk in 37 pitches. "It's an old team of mine," Bibens-Dirkx said. "I have a chip on my shoulder to prove they made a mistake in not giving me a chance. I'd like to have about three pitches back. Ultimately, I have to make better pitches."

RHP Tanner Scheppers was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday to bolster the bullpen and registered two scoreless innings despite two walks in a 7-6 loss to Toronto. He is in the big leagues to fill a long-relief role with Austin Bibens-Dirkx and Nick Martinez each making another start. Scheppers began the season with abdominal discomfort and missed 20 games in May with back spasms. He has pitched well since returning May 27, allowing one run on seven hits with a walk and eight strikeouts in 101/3 innings. Scheppers has battled injuries since 2013, when he led the bullpen with a 1.88 ERA in 762/3 innings. "All reports are that the fastball command is there. The secondary stuff has had some swing and miss to it," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "Everything's been really positive on what Tanner's been doing down there."

LHP Alex Claudio has gained the confidence of manager Jeff Bansiter in late-inning situations. He has six shutout innings in the last five games and permitted one run in the last eight games/11.2 innings pitched. Said Banister: "He's grown into a spot in that bullpen where he's truly a winning pitcher in that bullpen. A guy that you trust right, left, multiple outs. I think the biggest thing for him is just the ability to throw all his pitches for strikes. Hitters don't see him well at all." He didn't pitch in Texas 7-6 loss to Toronto on Monday.

RHP A.J. Griffin was transferred to the 60-day DL to continue rehabilitating a left intercostal strain he suffered in his last start May 26 at Toronto. The first date he could return is July 26. In eight starts, Griffin is 4-2 with a 5.77 ERA.

3B Adrian Beltre continued his climb up baseball's statistical ladder despite Texas 7-6 loss to Toronto on Monday. A three-run double in the Rangers' five-run fourth tied Beltre with Luis Gonzalez with 596 career doubles, 17th all-time, and 1,078 extra base hits, tying him with Cal Ripken for 23rd all-time. The RBIs gave him 1,583, surpassing Al Kaline for 37th all-time.