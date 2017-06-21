OF Delino DeShields Jr. has made it difficult to keep him out of the lineup, but it's also been hard to find a place for him. Often, it comes down to the team's most prolific power hitter, Joey Gallo, and its fastest. DeShields was in the lineup on Tuesday in theRangers' 6-1 victory over the Blue Jays. He did what he does best: get on base and score. To lead off of the first he reached on a bunt single - his fifth bunt base hit, tied for AL lead with Jarrod Dyson - stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Adrian Beltre's groundout. "It was my call," DeShields said of the bunt. "I was thinking about it pretty much the whole day. Watching video and feeling him out ... I thought it'd be a good time. I don't swing at the first pitch that often and a lot of people know that. He gave me a good pitch to handle. I wanted the first baseman to grab it and he did."

OF Nomar Mazara has homered in two straight games and four of his last 12 after only in his previous four games. On Tuesday in Texas' 6-1 victory over Toronto, Mazara homered off Francisco Liriano, his first off a lefty all season. "I'm feeling pretty good," Mazara said. "I've been working on some stuff, and, yeah, I guess the last couple left-handers that I faced, I think I've done a pretty good job with it. So you just try to keep working on it, and hopefully I feel more comfortable."

RHP Nick Martinez (2-3), working on six days' rest, earned the victory in Texas' in a 6-1 victory over Toronto on Tuesday, yielding one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three over 61/3 innings. He worked around base runners in each of the second, third, fourth, and fifth innings and left a runner on base when he left in the seventh. That runner scored. "He never faced more than four hitters in an inning, really," manager Jeff Banister said. "I think that was big for him. Never tried to throw in the same location twice, kept these hitters off-balance. He had a tremendous mix of four-seam, two-seam fastball locations. Had a ton of pitches, good pitches that were fouled off. I think the curveball later in the game played big for him. I think the ability to move the two fastballs around the zone, got some big outs."

INF/OF Joey Gallo is in a 6-for-50 slide in his last 14 games and is hitting .191. He was out of the lineup against lefty Francisco Liriano on Tuesday in the Rangers' 6-1 victory over the Blue Jays. "It's never fun to slump, but it happens in baseball," Gallo said. "It's not my first and it's probably not going to be my last, so you just got to continue to grind through it. For me, it's just about having little wins throughout the little slump. Like, I had a walk yesterday; I felt good about that. Still seeing some pitches." Gallo has grown since a year ago, when he appeared completely lost at times. He's seeing more pitches, working counts, and putting more balls in play. Pitchers have adjusted, though, keeping pitches out of the middle of the plate and luring him to chase balls up and away. Said manager Jeff Banister: "You're going to live with some degree of that. As soon as he hits one of those pitches up 475 feet you won't call it a chase anymore. The next time he gets two or three hits, we'll be talking about another story. There is still growth period to be had for young 20-year-olds."

LHP Cole Hamels will continue his minor-league rehabilitation tour, starting on Wednesday for Double-A Frisco. He is set to throw 80 pitches. The start marks his second as he works his way back from an oblique strain. Hamels is expected to need a third rehab start, though manager Jeff Banister did not rule out a return to the Rangers on Monday in Cleveland.

3B Adrian Beltre hit a home run, his 2,960th career hit, which also gave him 1,079 extra-base hits, moving him past Cal Ripken Jr. and into 23rd on the all-time list. He also had two RBIs, which gave him 1,585, moving him past Harmon Killebrew and into tie for 35th all-time with Miguel Cabrera.

OF Carlos Gomez continued to blister Toronto's Francisco Liriano, going 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a four-run first inning against the lefty in Texas' 6-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Tuesday. For his career, Gomez is a .500 hitter, going 11-for-22, with three home runs and five strikeouts against Liriano.