RHP Tyson Ross allowed seven runs in three innings Wednesday vs. Toronto. It was just the fifth career outing in which Ross allowed seven or more runs and the fourth in which he allowed at least seven earned runs. "I was up in the zone and falling behind hitters," he said. "Their bats were swinging, and I was making mistakes over the plate."

CF Delino DeShields stole second base in the sixth inning and is now 10 for his last 10 in stolen-base attempts. It was the 50th career steal for DeShields, who became the eighth Texas player to have at least 50 steals in his first 250 games.

3B Joey Gallo ended an 0-for-11 slump by going 3-for-4 with a two doubles and an inside-the-park homer Wednesday. Gallo's inside-the-park homer, the first of his career, was the eighth in Globe Life Park history and the first by a Texas player since Ryan Rua had one in 2015. It was Gallo's first multi-hit game since May 30. It was the first three-extra-base hit game in Gallo's career and the second for a Texas player this year (Carlos Gomez). "I just let the ball get a little bit deeper and tried to go the other way a little bit," Gallo said. "That's baseball. I lucked out a little bit at the plate."

RF Shin-Soo Choo went 2-for-3 with a homer and two walks as he continues to get on base in bunches. Choo has reached base at least twice in seven consecutive starts and in 10 of the last 11 games he has played. He ranks in the top 10 in the American League in on-base percentage (.390, seventh) and walks (42, tied for third).

LHP Cole Hamels made his second rehab start for Double-A Frisco on Wednesday and allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings while striking out five. Hamels, who has been on the disabled list since May 3 with a strained right oblique, could make his next start for Texas on Monday in Cleveland. "I had a couple of good innings where I was able to work a lot of good pitches to a lot of guys," Hamels said. "I was able to work all four pitches I have. Ultimately we'll see where I am tomorrow and then get back into a five-day routine."