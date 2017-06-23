LHP Martin Perez wasn't sharp Thursday but enjoyed plenty of offensive support in improving to 4-6 after working six innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on nine hits. Perez is 4-0 this season when backed by at least three runs. He did work out of trouble in the sixth with a runner at third and one out. "Two big strikeouts in the sixth, runner at third to leave him stranded," manager Jeff Banister said. "That was huge for him."

RHP Yu Darvish (6-5, 3.35 ERA) is set to make his 16th start of the season Friday in the opener of a 10-game road trip at the New York Yankees. Darvish will be starting opposite RHP Masahiro Tanaka for the first time in MLB, although the duo met four times in Nippon Professional Baseball in Tohoku/Hokkaido matchups. Darvish was 3-1 with a 1.36 ERA in those four meetings while Tanaka was 1-3, 2.90. "I know he's looking forward to it," Darvish said. "That's great, but my focus is to win the game. The Japanese pitchers and all that, but I'm facing the Yankees hitters."

RHP Preston Claiborne had his contract purchased Triple-A Round Rock and was available Thursday. The 29-year-old Dallas native Claiborne is seeking his Texas debut and first major league action since 2014. He went 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 26 relief appearances with Round Rock this season, converting 13 of 14 save chances -- tied for the most saves in the Pacific Coast League. "We'll use him as needed," manager Jeff Banister said.

OF Shin-Soo Choo walked in his last two plate appearances Thursday to extend his streak of reaching base at least twice in a game to eight. He has reached 28 times in his last 56 plate appearances. "We've seen it for a while now. The on-base (percentage) has been incredible," Jeff Banister said. "The power numbers, the home runs, have been extremely productive for Choo. just the overall batting average, just the success he's had. we know when he gets hot he can stay on it for a long time.''

RHP Jeremy Jeffress was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Wednesday, with a strained lower back muscle. Jeffress has gone 1-2 with a 5.46 ERA in 31 relief appearances for Texas this season, tied for the club lead in games pitched. He last appeared June 20 versus Toronto, and the first date he would be eligible to be activated is July 1. "It comes at a time where it seemed like he really found a new groove for himself," manager Jeff Banister said.

OF Carlos Gomez hit two home runs and tied a career high with five RBIs on Thursday against Toronto. It was his fifth career multi-homer game, second with Texas. He has five homers and 14 RBIs in six games since returning from the disabled list. "I've seen this before with Carlos, when he's locked in, he's extremely challenging, he's a true professional hitter with a ton of power," Texas manager Jeff Banister said.