OF Drew Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday to take the roster spot created when LHP Martin Perez went on the disabled list. Robinson began his third stint with Texas and is hitting .273 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 58 games with Round Rock while playing second base and third base as well as outfield.

LHP Martin Perez became the fourth Texas pitcher to land on the disabled list since June 16 on Saturday. Perez fractured the top the bone and a torn right thumbnail in a freak accident with a hotel door on Thursday. The move was retroactive to Friday, which means Perez will miss at least one start. He last pitched Thursday afternoon against Toronto and his next scheduled start would have been Tuesday in Cleveland.

RHP Yu Darvish reiterated Saturday morning THAT he expects to make his next scheduled start Wednesday in Cleveland. Darvish was lifted as a precaution from Friday's start after seven innings because of triceps tightness. On Saturday, Darvish played catch without pain.

1B/3B Joey Gallo was not in the starting lineup on Saturday because of hamstring soreness. Gallo strained a hamstring at some point during winter ball and missed about a week with soreness late in spring training. Gallo struck out three times Friday, and his 101 strikeouts made him the first American League hitter to reach the century mark in strikeouts.

LHP Cole Hamels will return to the rotation for Monday's series opener in Cleveland. Hamels was placed on the disabled list May 3 with a strained right oblique. He madetwo rehab starts with Double-A Frisco and Hamels threw a bullpen session Friday without pain before the Rangers officially named him their starting pitcher for Monday.

RHP Andrew Cashner threw 41 pitches during a bullpen session Saturday and could start Thursday in Cleveland. Cashner was placed on the disabled list last Saturday with a strained left oblique.