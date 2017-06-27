IF-OF Drew Robinson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock Monday to make room for LHP Cole Hamels. Robinson was recalled Saturday when LHP Martin Perez was placed on the disabled list and he hit his first career homer in Sunday's 7-6 win over the New York Yankees.

1B Joey Gallo poked his 20th home run in the fourth inning as he returned to the lineup after missing the last two games in New York due to hamstring soreness. Gallo's 20 homers are the most in the first half of the season by a Rangers player since Nelson Cruz (22) and Adrian Beltre (21) in 2013. Thirty-one of Gallo?s last 42 hits have been for extra bases.

LHP Cole Hamels had a rough return to the rotation. In his first start since April 26, Hamels lasted just 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits, with one strikeout and four walks. Hamels had been on the disabled list since April 26 with a right oblique strain, and Manager Jeff Banister attributed his ugly start Monday to inactivity. "First game back, he lacked command and didn't throw many first pitch strikes," Banister said. "Most of the hits he gave up were in the middle of the plate, and he only got one out vs. a left-handed hitter, which is uncharacteristic for him."

3B Adrian Beltre's three-run home run in the first inning was the 449th of his career, tying him with Jeff Bagwell and Vladimir Guerrero for 39th on the all-time list. Beltre's three RBIs gives him 1,592 for his career, moving him past Andre Dawson (1,591) and into 38th place on the all-time list.

1B/DH Mike Napoli, who led the Indians in home runs and RBIs last year, received his American League championship ring from the Indians during a pre-game ceremony. "We don't want him to beat us because we're competitive, but that doesn't take away from the fondness and appreciation we have for him," Indians Manager Terry Francona said.

SS Elvis Andrus had another big night in his favorite ballpark to hit. Andrus had three hits, including two home runs, and four RBIs. Andrus has a career-high nine home runs. His previous high was eight, set last year. Andrus has hit safely in 31 of the 32 career games he's played at Progressive Field. His .423 (52-for-123) career batting average is the highest by any player (minimum: 100 at bats) in the history of the ballpark, which opened in 1994.