RHP Tony Barnette (sprained right ring finger) was sent to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday to begin an injury rehab assignment.

RHP Tyson Ross, who started Tuesday night's game, was hoping for the best after watching Cleveland Indians hitters erupt for 15 runs and 19 hits Monday. "I was hoping they would be tired from last night," said Ross, who made the Indians look tired. He pitched six innings, allowing one run on two hits. "He threw enough strikes to get them in swing mode, and as the game progressed he got much sharper," manager Jeff Banister said.

C Robinson Chirinos' home run in the fifth inning provided the Rangers with their first run. It was Chirinos' 11th homer of the season. In 10 career games against Cleveland, Chirinos is hitting .323 with two doubles and four solo home runs.

1B Joey Gallo's 27 home runs matched Chris Davis' (2008-09) Rangers record for the most home runs by a Rangers player in his first 123 career games.

3B Adrian Beltre's 450th career home run was a game winner. Beltre, who has homered in three straight games, slugged a ninth inning home run off RHP Cody Allen that was the difference in the Rangers' 2-1 victory over Cleveland. "I was looking for a first-pitch fastball, and he threw one," Beltre said. "Just another piece of the legend of Adrian Beltre," manager Jeff Banister said. With 450 career home runs, Beltre ranks 39th on baseball's all-time list. "It's a good milestone, but I'm not thinking about that now," Beltre said. "Our mindset is to win this series, and now we've got the first win."