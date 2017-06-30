C Robinson Chirinos went 0-for-3, with two strikeouts. That snapped Chirinos' streak of having hit home runs in four consecutive games.

OF Nomar Mazara provided the Rangers with their only run of the game. It came after Cleveland RHP Corey Kluber struck out the first two batters of the first inning. Mazara then hit an 0-2 pitch over the right field wall for his 11th home run. In his career vs. Kluber, Mazara is 5-for-12 (.417).

RHP Preston Claiborne was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Claiborne made one appearance with Texas this season, allowing three runs and five hits in two relief innings of Monday's 15-9 loss in Cleveland.

3B Adrian Beltre was 1-for-4 Thursday and for the series hit .313 (5-for-16), with two homers, a double and four RBIs. He increased his total to 450 career home runs, and needs four more to pass Carl Yastrzemski (452) and Miguel Cabrera (453) for 37th place on the all-time list.

SS Elvis Andrus went hitless in his first three at bats, but Andrus almost never goes hitless at Progressive Field. Sure enough, he singled in his last at bat. Andrus has hit safely in 33 of his 35 career games at Progressive Field, where his career average of .427 is the highest in the 23-year history of the ballpark for any player with at least 100 at bats.

RHP Andrew Cashner was activated off the disabled list to start Thursday's game, in which he had mixed results. "I thought he threw extremely well. His velocity was good," said Manager Jeff Banister of Cashner, who in five innings gave up five runs on six hits, two walks, and two wild pitches. Cashner left the game in the sixth inning. DH Edwin Encarnacion shattered his bat on a single, and the barrel sailed out to the mound and hit Cashner on the right forearm, causing him to fall to the ground. Casher remained in the game, but exited after giving up a double to the next hitter, 3B Jose Ramirez. Cashner sustained a contusion on his forearm. X-rays were negative. "That was scary," Cashner said. "I didn't even see the bat until it hit me. It's a little sore, but I think I'll be OK."