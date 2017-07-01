RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx pitched 5 2/3 innings and was in line for his fourth straight win -- in his fifth major league start -- before Matt Bush blew the lead. Had the Rangers held on, the 32-year-old Bibens-Dirkx would have matched Yu Darvish as the last Texas pitcher start his career at 4-0. Darvish did it in 2012.

RHP Alex Eubanks signed with the Rangers on Friday. The 21-year-old was drafted in the 14th round in June.

2B Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer off White Sox starter Mike Pelfrey in a four-run fourth inning Friday night that put Texas ahead 5-2. It was Odor's 13th homer of the season and first since June 17, ending a 12-game drought.

1B Joey Gallo hit his team-leading 21st homer and went 1-for-3 with a walk, but his batting average remained at .194. Gallo has struck out an MLB-leading 107 times, but didn't fan in this one.

RHP and closer Matt Bush gave up three runs in the ninth inning on Friday night for his fifth blown save in 15 chances as the White Sox rallied for an 8-7 win. Bush entered with a 7-5 lead but said he struggled to put away hitters with high fastballs as Adam Engel, Willy Garcia and Alen Hanson singled before Melky Cabrera's walk-off double with one out.