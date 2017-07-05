RHP Yu Darvish allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings of work on 11 hits. The seven runs allowed matched a career high for Darvish. It's happened five times to Darvish, the last coming on Sept. 17, 2016. The 11 hits allowed also matched a career high. Darvish also allowed 11 hits on Aug. 6, 2012, against Boston.

RHP Preston Claiborne cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock. Claiborne appeared in one game for the Rangers before he was dropped from their 40-man roster to make room for Jason Grilli. He'll stick with the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate as organizational bullpen depth.

2B Rougned Odor extended his hitting streak to seven games with an eighth-inning single. Odor went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts and has eight hits during the streak.

3B Adrian Beltre collected his 600th career double in the first inning. Beltre is one of 17 players to have at least 600 doubles. His next double will tie him with Barry Bonds for the 16th spot. Beltre went 3-for-3 and is now 26 hits shy of 3,000 for his career.

1B Mike Napoli hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning. The homer gave him home runs in each of the last four games. That's the most since he homered in a career high five-straight games last year for Cleveland.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress, who has been on the disabled list since June 22 with a lower back strain, was activated from the disabled list. Jeffress didn't make any rehab appearances, but the club felt because the issue wasn't with the arm he would be ready to go. Jeffress felt the same. "I feel like I'm ready to face those guys," Jeffress said. "I've been around long enough to know the strengths that I have, what I can and cannot do."

SS Elvis Andrus went 1-for-3 with a single to right in the first inning. That hit gave Andrus 100 hits for the season and he's just the 15th player since 1933 to have at least 100 hits, 20 doubles, 20 steals and 50 RBI before the All-Star break.

RHP Ernesto Frieri was designated for assignment to make room for RHP Jeremy Jeffress. Frieri, who made his Texas debut June 18, was 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in six outings for the Rangers. He allowed two runs in the 11th inning Friday and took the loss in a 7-5 setback to Boston.