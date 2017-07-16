LHP Alex Claudio picked up his third career save and his second in as many games. He struck out Eric Hosmer after falling behind 3-and-0 and induced Salvador Perez to ground into a 1-4-3 game-ending double play.

DH Shin-Soo Choo had a game-winning RBI-single with one-out in the ninth. Choo was in a 4-for-33, a .121, average, skid before the opposite-field single.

LHP Cole Hamels extended his scoreless inning streak to 21 innings, the longest active streak in the American League. He held the Royals scoreless for 7 2/3 innings in a no-decision Saturday. He allowed four hits, walked one and struck out five. "Both pitchers (Hamels and Danny Duffy) were on top of their game," Royals manager Ned Yost. "Both were extremely sharp."

1B Mike Napoli tripled to begin the Texas second. It was Napoli's first triple since May 24, 2016 while with the Indians. It was his 11th career triple. He has never had more than two triples in a season. He broke into the majors in 2006.