RHP Kelone Kela, who is on the disabled list with a tender shoulder, could be activated when the club plays in Baltimore. He threw a side session Saturday. "He said he was good," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "He said he felt good. Pitching coaches said it was normal for K. It really comes down to can he post up back-to-back days. Can you continue to have the same structured strength that it takes to pitch back to back or back to back to back days? We're at that point."

RHP Yu Darvish is winless in six starts since a June 12 win at Houston. He is 0-4 with a 4.46 ERA in this stretch. He was charged with his first career error, a bad throw on a pickoff attempts, in the first inning. The Rangers have scored a total of three runs in his last 31 1/3 innings on the mound. It was 91 degrees for the first pitch. "I didn't care that much because it wasn't that hot," Darvish said. "I thought it was going to be really, really hot, but it wasn't that bad." How did Darvish feel about the way he threw against the Royals. "What happens happened," he said through a translator. "It is what it is. It's part of the game. I was doing everything I could in those situations to get the guys out and stop runs."

1B Joey Gallo was not in the lineup Sunday. Manager Jeff Banister said Gallo was fine. Gallo, however, is 0-for-7 with seven strikeouts against Royals starter RHP Ian Kennedy. "Sample sizes are what you look at," Banister said. "They're comparable to kind of where a guy's at presently; what he's done. You've got to look at all factors."

RHP Jason Grilli has surrendered a walk-off hit in his last three appearances with three different clubs at Kauffman Stadium: Lorenzo Cain, Sunday; Whit Merrifield on June 23 while with Toronto; and Kendrys Morales, May 15, 2016 while with Atlanta.

RHP Andrew Cashner will make his 15th start Monday in Baltimore after beginning the season on the disabled list with biceps soreness. He is the only American League pitcher not to allow a road home run this season. He had made only one career start against the Orioles and that was a no-decision on May 14, 2013 while with the Padres. He allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits over 7 1/3 innings. "I have a real good feel for my sinker," Cashner said. "My sinker is really good right now. Just continue throwing that. It's summer, the heat's here. I feel a little extra lube in the arm, but overall, just continue to get my slot in the arm it needs to be in and keep making pitches."