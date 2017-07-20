RHP Keone Kela (right shoulder tightness) threw a side session Wednesday, according to manager Jeff Banister. The Rangers plan to wait and see how Kela feels Thursday before deciding whether to activate him or send him out for a rehab assignment. Kela is 4-1 with a 2.64 ERA and a save in 30 appearances for the Rangers this season.

LHP Martin Perez entered Wednesday having won three of his last four starts. However, he struggled against Baltimore and allowed five runs (four earned) and seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk over six-plus innings. Perez has gotten two or fewer runs of support in 11 of his 18 starts.

RHP A.J. Griffin (oblique) started Wednesday in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Round Rock. He allowed four runs and six hits, with four strikeouts and no walks, over 3 1/3 innings. He also allowed a pair of homers. Griffin is 4-2 with a 5.77 ERA in eight starts for Texas this season.

LHP Cole Hamels (4-0. 3.05 ERA) has not allowed a run in 21 innings -- the longest active streak in the majors -- and will take the mound Thursday against Baltimore. In his last outing, Hamels gave up four hits, struck out five and walked one over 7 2/3 innings in a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. It was Hamels' fourth start since coming off the disabled list from an oblique strain. "We are just trying to get in a rhythm," Hamels said. "We are right where we want to be."