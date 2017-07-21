RHP Keone Kela (right shoulder tightness) was activated from the disabled list Thursday. To make room, INF Pete Kozma was designated for assignment. Kela is 4-1 with a 2.64 ERA with a save in 30 appearances for the Rangers this season. Kela could eventually serve as the closer. "Right now, it's about him getting back on the mound and us being conservative with him until the feel-good is there," Texas manager Jeff Banister said.

LHP Jake Diekman (abdomen) had his first bullpen session Thursday after playing catch at 170 feet Monday. He threw 21 pitches and was "very pleased" with the session. Diekman underwent three surgeries in the spring to rebuild his colon. He has not appeared in a game for the Rangers this season.

LHP Cole Hamels pitched 24 consecutive scoreless innings before the Orioles Jonathan Schoop belted a solo homer in the fourth Thursday in the series finale. Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo also homered off Hamels, who had allowed only five long balls in his previous nine starts. Hamels, who was out from May to late June with a right oblique strain, tied a season high by allowing seven runs. He also yielded nine hits. "I am definitely not happy about it just for the fact that we obviously did not win the game," Hamels said. "We were just trying to win one against these guys. I was not finishing off hitters in counts that are favorable for me. That's unacceptable on my part in not being able to get the job done when the team does actually give you a lead."

INF Pete Kozma was designated for assignment Thursday to make room for RHP Keone Kela, who came off the DL. Kozma was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on April 30. Kozman batted .111 in 45 at-bats with a home run and two RBIs.