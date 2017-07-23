LHP Alex Claudio pitched the final four outs for a save on Saturday night, the night after getting the win in relief. On this road trip, he's 1-0 with three saves in five scoreless appearances, building more trust and confidence in high-leverage situations. Claudio gave up a double in the ninth inning but forced two groundouts to close out a tight win.

3B Adrian Beltre got another hit -- No. 2,987 of his career -- and lined a shot to center field that went off Mallex Smith's glove to bring in two runs and tie the score on Saturday. Beltre scored from second on two wild pitches to score the winning run, coming up huge as the Rangers rallied to win for the second night in a row.

SS Elvis Andrus had three of the Rangers' five hits Saturday, continuing his strong play against the Rays. He had a home run early and drove in the winning run in the 10th inning Friday, then had a home run, double and single as a major part of Saturday's win. He has come back from an extended break and plays some of his best baseball against the Rays.

RHP Andrew Cashner picked up his fifth win of the season, holding the Rays to three runs and four hits in six innings for a quality start. Cashner walked three but limited the damage to one inning for the most part. Texas' bats did enough to give him a win with help from the Rays' defense.

