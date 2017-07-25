FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 3:17 AM / 22 days ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

C Brett Nicholas was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. He was batting .311 with seven homers and 38 RBIs in 69 games for Round Rock this season. Nicholas, 29, appeared in 15 games for Texas last season and batted .275 (11-for-40) with two homers and four RBIs.

RHP Tyson Ross on the 10-day disabled list on Monday, making him the latest pitcher to be sidelined with a blister. Ross is out with a blister on his right index finger. He joined Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy, Giants RHP Johnny Cueto and Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez as the fourth player to land on the DL with a blister since the All-Star break.

