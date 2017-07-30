RHP Tony Barnette pitched three hitless innings and struck out six. The six strikeouts matched a career high. He's only the third Texas reliever with at least six strikeouts in three or fewer innings since 2000. Over his last five appearances, Barnette has 14 strikeouts and an 0.90 ERA.

RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx, who hadn't started for Texas since June 30, allowed four runs on six hits in five innings. Bibens-Dirkx walked three and struck out one. Bibens-Dirkx also allowed two home runs and has allowed 13 in 48 2/3 innings for the Rangers. "One (home run) was poor pitch selection and the other was just a bad pitch," Bibens-Dirkx said. "Mechanically in the first couple of innings I think I was a little off missing up a lot."

RHP Yu Darvish, who allowed 10 earned runs in his July 26 start against Miami, found out on Twitter on Friday that Miami scouts thought that Darvish was tipping his pitches. Darvish watched video of the start and saw the same thing. "The last outing I felt like they knew it," Darvish said. "I didn't know if I was tipping or not, and then after the game I watched the video and then when I would throw a fastball I paused. And then breaking ball was faster."

OF Shin-Soo Choo reached safely in three of his four plate appearances (two hits and a walk). Overall he's reached in nine of his last 14 appearances and has drawn 10 walks in his last nine games.

3B Adrian Beltre went 1-for-4 to give him 2,999 hits for his career. Beltre has hits in four of the five games on the Texas homestand and is batting .556 in that stretch.