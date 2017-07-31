2B Tyler Smith was claimed off waivers by the Rangers from the Mariners on Sunday. Smith hit .188 with no homers in 10 games for Seattle this year.

LHP Martin Perez threw 102 pitches in just 4 1/3 innings Sunday. He gave up nine hits and eight earned runs before being lifted for reliever Jeremy Jeffress in the fifth. Perez has lost three consecutive starts for the second time this season.

2B Rougned Odor drove in five of the Rangers' six runs, matching his career high in RBIs and hits (three) Sunday. It was Odor's seventh career multi-home run game and his fourth this season. He has 22 homers this season

3B baseman Adrian Beltre became the 31st player in history to record 3,000 hits Sunday when he ripped a bouncing double down the third base line in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Orioles. Beltre became both the first player in a Rangers uniform to reach 3,000 hits, and the first player to reach the milestone playing in Arlington. Beltre also became the first Dominican-born player to reach 3,000 hits in his career. The double was Beltre's 605th, tying Brewers great Paul Molitor for 14th on the all-time doubles list.

DH Mike Napoli was hitting .326 against left-handed pitching since May 11, entering Sunday's game. He struck out twice against Orioles starter Wade Miley and went 0-for-4 with three strikouts Sunday.