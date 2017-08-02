OF Ryan Rua, who played in 45 games for the Rangers earlier this year, was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. Rua batted .202 with Texas before getting sent down to Triple-A. In 34 games for the Express, Rua hit .246 with five homers and 17 RBIs.

RHP Clayton Blackburn was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers traded for Blackburn in April from San Francisco. He made 13 appearances for the Express (12 starts) and went 4-2 with a 4.94 ERA.

RHP Tayler Scott was traded to Texas from Milwaukee on Monday in exchange for RHP Jeremy Jeffress. Scott is 4-6 with a 2.34 ERA for Double-A Biloxi this season.

RHP Tyson Ross began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Monday, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He is on the disabled list due to a blister on his right index finger.

RHP Nick Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and will start Tuesday. Martinez was 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA in 14 appearances for the Rangers earlier this year. He was 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA for the Express.

2B Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the first inning Monday, his third-consecutive plate appearance with a home run. The homer was also the 10th for Odor in July. It's the most homers he has had in any month of his career and the most by a Texas player in a month this year. The last Texas player to have more than 10 homers in a month was Adrian Beltre in September of 2012 (11).

LHP Cole Hamels notched his fifth quality start in six outings at Globe Life Park this year but felt like he didn't do his job. Hamels was charged with four runs (three earned) after getting spotted an early 4-0 lead. "You have to make pitches and ultimately when it comes down to it, you get to the heart of the lineup, you've got to keep the ball down," said Hamels, who has left with the lead in all 12 of his starts for Texas this year. "It wasn't the case in that fourth inning. You try to make good pitches and obviously I left pitches up."

3B Adrian Beltre, who collected his 3,000th career Sunday, was named American League co-player of the week along with Seattle RHP James Paxton. In addition to reaching the milestone, Beltre hit .478 for the week with five runs scored, three doubles, a homer and five RBIs. This marks the sixth weekly honor in Beltre's career. Beltre went 1-for-4 Monday and moved into sole possession of 30th on the all-time hits list.

OF Carlos Gomez went 2-for-3 with a homer, the only Texas player with more than one hit. Gomez has hits in four-straight games and is 5 for his last 13 with four RBIs.