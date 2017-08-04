RHP Clayton Blackburn was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Thursday's starter, RHP A.J. Griffin. Blackburn is still waiting to make his major league debut. He's 4-2 with a 4.94 ERA in 13 games for Round Rock this season.

1B Joey Gallo hit another towering home run in Thursday's win at Minnesota. His 29th homer of the season, the blast was estimated at 430 feet and was just his third-longest homer in the past three games. He had homers tracked at 456 feet and 460 feet the previous two games. Gallo now has four homers in his last three games and eight over his last 13 contests. The young slugger said he's trying to improve his two-strike approach. His homer on Thursday came on an 1-2 slider from a left-handed pitcher.

RHP A.J. Griffin (5-2) made his return on Thursday after missing two months due to a left intercostal strain. Griffin cruised through six innings in beating Minnesota, allowing just two hits and one walk. The right-hander said he had "first-day-of-school jitters" the night before but he settled in nicely on Thursday. The only blemish on his line came when he walked Robbie Grossman to lead off the third inning and Grossman scored on Byron Buxton's double to left field when left fielder Delino DeShields slid while trying to field the ball. It was Griffin's first major league appearance since May 26 and his first win since May 9. He had won his first four decisions of the season.

SS Elvis Andrus had two hits in Thursday's win in Minnesota, recording his team-leading 37th multi-hit game of the season. Andrus has been a spark at the top of the order and is delivered consistency. He had 40 multi-hit games all of last season in 147 games.