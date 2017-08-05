LHP Martin Perez's struggles continued on Friday at Minnesota. Perez (5-10) allowed two homers in a four-run first inning and lasted just 4 2/3 innings. He surrendered seven runs on nine hits and two walks. Since coming off the disabled list on July 2, Perez has allowed 28 earned runs in 34 2/3 innings (7.27 ERA) over six starts. He owns a 9.41 ERA in his past four starts while going 0-4.

RHP Tyson Ross (right index finger blister) will make his second rehab start on Saturday at Double-A Frisco. Ross has been out since July 24. The right-hander is 2-2 in seven starts this season after recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome. He has a 7.52 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.

3B Adrian Beltre's matchup with Minnesota RHP Bartolo Colon on Friday was one for the ages. Beltre singled in two runs in the first inning and now has 18 career RBIs against Colon, the second-most of any player behind Alex Rodriguez's 20. The 38-year-old Beltre made his major league debut a year after the 44-year-old Colon. Beltre's six homers and the 18 RBIs are the most he has tallied against any individual pitcher. He is batting .269 (21-for-78) in his career against Colon. It's the third-most at-bats against one pitcher for Beltre. He's faced Jered Weaver 93 times and Kevin Millwood 84 times.

SS Elvis Andrus had three doubles in Friday's loss in Minnesota, tying the franchise record for doubles in a game. The record has been done 34 times. It was Andrus' 38th multi-hit game of the season. He had 40 in 147 games all of last season. With one more double, it will be his fourth straight season with at least 30 doubles.